Neblio (NEBL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $366,078.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. Neblio has a total market cap of $10.63 million and approximately $366,078.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neblio has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00005568 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00028920 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00029443 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00015249 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 84.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00020927 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,828,477 coins and its circulating supply is 16,304,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.