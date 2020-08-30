Nebulas Market Capitalization Achieves $28.56 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, Nebulas has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $28.56 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00004724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, LBank, OKEx and Neraex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.93 or 0.05456039 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 72,251,082 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Allcoin, Gate.io, OKEx, Neraex, BCEX, Binance and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

