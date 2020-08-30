Nectar Reaches Market Cap of $58.74 Million (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Nectar coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00003212 BTC on major exchanges including $32.15, $10.39, $7.50 and $20.33. In the last seven days, Nectar has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Nectar has a market cap of $58.74 million and $238,245.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00063001 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,857.95 or 1.02158309 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000859 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00166495 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001225 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003010 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Nectar

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,519,008 coins. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com

Nectar Coin Trading

