Neo (NEO) One Day Volume Hits $1.53 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 24.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, Neo has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and approximately $1.53 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be bought for $22.55 or 0.00194320 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Coinnest, Bitbns and Coinsuper.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00148583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.53 or 0.01659004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00199375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000221 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000148 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,342.89 or 2.44222658 BTC.

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

Neo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Coinnest, Livecoin, LBank, Huobi, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, OTCBTC, COSS, Tidebit, Ovis, CoinEx, Upbit, Bitinka, Bitbns, DragonEX, BitForex, Gate.io, Exrates, BitMart, Kucoin, OKEx, Koinex, BigONE, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Liquid, Allcoin, BCEX, Bitfinex, Coinrail, TDAX, Binance, Coinsuper, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

