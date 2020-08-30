Nestree Hits Market Cap of $9.25 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $9.25 million and $3.59 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone and Bibox. During the last week, Nestree has traded up 25.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00063636 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,822.44 or 1.02515632 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003191 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000858 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00160905 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001230 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002836 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,076,189,181 tokens. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree's official website is www.nestree.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

