Newton Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Newton has a total market cap of $15.43 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00148583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.53 or 0.01659004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00199375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00194320 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

