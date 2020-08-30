Nexo (NEXO) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Nexo token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Hotbit, DDEX and Mercatox. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $80.90 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nexo has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00146996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.15 or 0.01646769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00198690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00189268 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 84.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,292.14 or 2.95432703 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bancor Network, Bitbns, YoBit, Allbit, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, Fatbtc, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

