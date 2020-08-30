Next.exchange Price Tops $0.0847 (NEXT)

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. Next.exchange has a market cap of $527,842.77 and $601.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Next.exchange token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Crex24. During the last week, Next.exchange has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $632.44 or 0.05449591 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034579 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Next.exchange Token Profile

NEXT is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Next.exchange is next.exchange . Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Next.exchange Token Trading

Next.exchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Next.exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Next.exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

