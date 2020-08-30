NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,976.55 ($65.03).

NXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,500 ($71.87) to GBX 5,700 ($74.48) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NEXT from GBX 3,400 ($44.43) to GBX 3,650 ($47.69) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 5,900 ($77.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NEXT from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NXT traded down GBX 90 ($1.18) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 6,038 ($78.90). The company had a trading volume of 275,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,680. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,358 ($96.15). The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,463.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,154.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

