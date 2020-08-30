NextDAO (NAX) Market Cap Reaches $4.76 Million

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. One NextDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. NextDAO has a market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $190,705.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00143901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.32 or 0.01653135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00200401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00184870 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,363,930,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,323,697,947 tokens. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

NextDAO Token Trading

NextDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

