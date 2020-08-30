Nexus Market Capitalization Achieves $17.03 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Nexus has a market cap of $17.03 million and $104,102.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and Binance. Over the last week, Nexus has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

