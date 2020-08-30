Nexus (NXS) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, Nexus has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a market cap of $16.88 million and approximately $75,396.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002229 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade, Binance and Bittrex.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com.

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade By Trade, Binance, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

