Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LASR. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Nlight from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Nlight from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nlight from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nlight in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

In other Nlight news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $302,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 26,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $593,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,854 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nlight in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nlight by 1,837.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nlight in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nlight by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Nlight by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 139,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,536. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.43 million, a P/E ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 2.72. Nlight has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nlight had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nlight will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

