Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Danske lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

NHYDY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.10. 17,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,502. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.20. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

