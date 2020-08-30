Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.03. Northern Oil and Gas reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northern Oil and Gas.

NOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday.

NOG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. 3,324,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,196,933. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

