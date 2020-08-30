NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) & Cambium Networks (OTCMKTS:CMBM) Head to Head Contrast

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) and Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

NTT Docomo has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambium Networks has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of NTT Docomo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Cambium Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 78.7% of Cambium Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NTT Docomo and Cambium Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT Docomo $42.71 billion 2.20 $5.44 billion $1.65 17.63 Cambium Networks $267.03 million 1.28 -$17.60 million ($0.31) -42.87

NTT Docomo has higher revenue and earnings than Cambium Networks. Cambium Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NTT Docomo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NTT Docomo and Cambium Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT Docomo 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cambium Networks 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cambium Networks has a consensus price target of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 2.52%. Given Cambium Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cambium Networks is more favorable than NTT Docomo.

Profitability

This table compares NTT Docomo and Cambium Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT Docomo 12.98% 11.11% 7.99% Cambium Networks 1.34% 16.65% 3.95%

Summary

Cambium Networks beats NTT Docomo on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NTT Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies. In addition, the company offers LTE, FOMA, and FOMA high-speed services; docomo Wi-Fi services; VoLTE voice call services; docomo Hikari, an optical Internet service; and docomo Shop services. It serves approximately 73 million customers through advanced wireless networks, including a LTE network and LTE-advanced network. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DOCOMO, INC. is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second. Its cnPilot Wi-Fi solution provides distributed access to individual users in indoor settings, such as office complexes, and outdoor settings, such as athletic stadiums; cnReach solutions offer narrow-band connectivity for sensors and devices; embedded proprietary RF technology and software enables automated optimization of data flow at the outermost points in the network; and cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution provides the interface between wireless and wired networks. The company serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises, and government agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. Cambium Networks Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

