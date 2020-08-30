NuBits (USNBT) Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last week, NuBits has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $2,213.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00148583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.53 or 0.01659004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00199375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00194320 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

