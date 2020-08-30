Nucleus Vision Reaches Market Cap of $6.45 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, Zebpay, BITBOX and WazirX. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $283,792.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.92 or 0.05515052 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00034559 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,017,736,764 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BITBOX, Koinex, IDEX, Zebpay, Bittrex, Bitrue, Ethfinex, Upbit, Binance, Bitbns, Huobi, WazirX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

