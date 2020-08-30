NXM (NXM) Market Cap Hits $330.52 Million

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. NXM has a market capitalization of $330.52 million and approximately $89.73 million worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be bought for $61.06 or 0.00525600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00146972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.16 or 0.01654013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00198943 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00189181 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 79% against the dollar and now trades at $33,016.16 or 2.84192624 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM’s total supply is 7,348,140 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,412,911 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

Buying and Selling NXM

NXM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

