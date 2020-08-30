Nxt Price Hits $0.0126 on Major Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, Nxt has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $12.62 million and approximately $572,029.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00028987 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00030491 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00015742 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00011091 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006166 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

