Nyzo (NYZO) Price Up 162% Over Last Week

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00005607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nyzo has traded 162% higher against the US dollar. Nyzo has a market cap of $7.79 million and $3.93 million worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co

Nyzo Coin Trading

Nyzo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

