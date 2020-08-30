Obyte Market Capitalization Achieves $21.10 Million (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. Obyte has a market capitalization of $21.10 million and $13,196.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for $27.99 or 0.00238993 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000179 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000269 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001259 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

GBYTE is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte's total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. Obyte's official message board is medium.com/byteball . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Obyte's official website is obyte.org

Obyte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

