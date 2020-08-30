Octoin Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (OCC)

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded down 30.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Octoin Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Octoin Coin has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. Octoin Coin has a total market cap of $28,476.66 and approximately $2.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008211 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00035513 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000993 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Octoin Coin (CRYPTO:OCC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. Octoin Coin’s official website is occwallet.com . The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin

Octoin Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octoin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Octoin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

