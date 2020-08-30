Odyssey (OCN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $411,266.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $411,266.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Upbit and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00147366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.69 or 0.01658255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00198317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00192803 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinTiger, Bittrex, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Upbit, Kucoin, Huobi, LBank and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

