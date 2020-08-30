OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Receives $41.20 Average PT from Brokerages

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on OneMain from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Get OneMain alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 15,961.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in OneMain by 268.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,276. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.42.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.63 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $2.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.