Ontology (ONT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $180.82 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $662.46 million and approximately $180.82 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00008165 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, Hotbit, Huobi and Bitbns.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00035636 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000993 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ONT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,029,877 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

Ontology can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Gate.io, BitMart, BCEX, Upbit, Huobi, Indodax, Hotbit, HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, Bitbns, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

