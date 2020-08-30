OracleChain (OCT) Price Tops $0.0251

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. One OracleChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BigONE and OTCBTC. OracleChain has a total market cap of $754,281.40 and approximately $2,192.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OracleChain Token Profile

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 10th, 2018. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain

OracleChain Token Trading

OracleChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OpenLedger DEX and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

