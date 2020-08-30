Origin Sport One Day Volume Reaches $919,286.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $919,286.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008605 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000571 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

