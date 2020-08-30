Origin Sport (ORS) Price Hits $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000565 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 115.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

