OST Hits Market Capitalization of $7.77 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. OST has a total market cap of $7.77 million and $450,865.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OST has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One OST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Binance, IDCM and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00147169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.31 or 0.01654912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00198898 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00191118 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 73.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,857.10 or 2.74140623 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 754,695,028 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, IDCM, Coinsuper, Huobi, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.