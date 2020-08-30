Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 468.50 ($6.12).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Barbara Ridpath bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.70) per share, for a total transaction of £7,200 ($9,408.08). Also, insider Alison Morris purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £14,160 ($18,502.55).

Shares of LON:PAG traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 356 ($4.65). 257,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,645. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 343.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 363.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.08 million and a PE ratio of 8.17. Paragon Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 217 ($2.84) and a one year high of GBX 555.50 ($7.26).

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 17.60 ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paragon Banking Group will post 5686.9996179 earnings per share for the current year.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

