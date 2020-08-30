PAXEX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. PAXEX has a total market cap of $6,116.86 and $2.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.74 or 0.01771287 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001620 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000688 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

