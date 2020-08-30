PCHAIN (PI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $450,623.00

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 30.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. PCHAIN has a market cap of $16.67 million and $450,623.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded 41.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00041418 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $669.07 or 0.05736304 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00035862 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014588 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,011,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 775,745,467 tokens. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, IDEX, DDEX, DEx.top, Bibox, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

