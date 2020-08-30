PCHAIN (PI) Price Tops $0.0169 on Exchanges

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, IDEX, Bilaxy and DDEX. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $13.10 million and $135,824.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041358 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $652.18 or 0.05614753 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034553 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014563 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,011,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 775,745,467 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, IDEX, DEx.top, Bilaxy, Bibox, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.