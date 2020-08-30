PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $2,755,924.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,215,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $803,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,944. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 45.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKI traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,236. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.14.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

