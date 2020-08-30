PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY remained flat at $$1.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.76.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

