Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Cut by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,549,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 438,255 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $83,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.91. 31,088,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,682,762. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $210.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.19.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

