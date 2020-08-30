PHI Token (PHI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $495.00

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One PHI Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PHI Token has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PHI Token has a market cap of $258,478.24 and approximately $495.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PHI Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00148784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.85 or 0.01661520 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00199378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000837 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00194765 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About PHI Token

PHI Token was first traded on February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PHI Token

PHI Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.