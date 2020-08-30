Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $81.82 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 59.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 74.4% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.79. 2,468,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average of $68.13.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

