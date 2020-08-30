PhoenixDAO One Day Trading Volume Hits $203,939.00 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0520 or 0.00000452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $203,939.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00143586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.01652253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00200142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00186905 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000147 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,063,806 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

PhoenixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.