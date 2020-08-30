Pirate Chain Price Hits $0.11 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $18.06 million and approximately $987,099.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain's launch date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 165,957,630 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain's official website is pirate.black

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

