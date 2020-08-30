PIVX (PIVX) Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00004633 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Graviex, Livecoin and Cryptopia. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $30.77 million and $1.06 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00023071 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004192 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Coinbe, Crex24, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Trade By Trade, Bisq, BiteBTC, Livecoin, Upbit, CoinExchange, Binance, Coinroom and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.