Platinum Capital Limited (ASX:PMC) Announces $0.03 Final Dividend

Platinum Capital Limited (ASX:PMC) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.
Platinum Capital has a twelve month low of A$1.05 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of A$1.73 ($1.24). The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.37. The firm has a market cap of $361.99 million and a PE ratio of 7.18.
About Platinum Capital
