Platinum Capital Limited (ASX:PMC) Announces $0.03 Final Dividend

Platinum Capital Limited (ASX:PMC) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Platinum Capital has a twelve month low of A$1.05 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of A$1.73 ($1.24). The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.37. The firm has a market cap of $361.99 million and a PE ratio of 7.18.

Get Platinum Capital alerts:

About Platinum Capital

Platinum Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Platinum Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom up approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.