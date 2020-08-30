Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Million

Brokerages predict that Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) will report sales of $2.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Polarityte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.89 million. Polarityte reported sales of $1.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full year sales of $9.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.75 million to $9.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $10.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Polarityte.

Get Polarityte alerts:

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,152.56% and a negative return on equity of 179.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 161,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,351. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.81. Polarityte has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Polarityte during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Polarityte during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Polarityte during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,884,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Polarityte by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Polarityte during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polarityte (PTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.