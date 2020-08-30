POPCHAIN Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $230,646.70 and $26.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POPCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, LBank, GDAC and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About POPCHAIN

PCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain

POPCHAIN Token Trading

POPCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Bit-Z, LBank, Bilaxy and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

