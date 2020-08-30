Populous Tops 1-Day Volume of $920,191.00 (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, Populous has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Populous token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00003249 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Mercatox and HitBTC. Populous has a total market cap of $20.10 million and $920,191.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00148394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.53 or 0.01657127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00198829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00192861 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Populous’ launch date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Populous can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LATOKEN, Binance, Kucoin, Livecoin, OKEx, DragonEX, HitBTC, Mercatox and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

