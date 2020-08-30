PowerPool (CVP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.02 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 64.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. One PowerPool token can currently be purchased for about $3.87 or 0.00033535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $19.34 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PowerPool has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00148418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.63 or 0.01661397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00200334 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00194492 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

