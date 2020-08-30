PRASM (PSM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

PRASM (CURRENCY:PSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. PRASM has a market capitalization of $60,072.09 and approximately $16.00 worth of PRASM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PRASM has traded up 108.9% against the dollar. One PRASM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and CoinTiger.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007847 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00078802 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00288623 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002410 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039512 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PRASM Token Profile

PSM is a token. PRASM’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,249,193,827 tokens. PRASM’s official Twitter account is @PRASM_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRASM’s official website is prasm.io

PRASM Token Trading

PRASM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRASM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRASM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRASM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

