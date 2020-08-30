Privatix 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,026.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 59.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Privatix token can currently be bought for $0.0872 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Privatix has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Privatix has a market cap of $95,700.74 and $5,026.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $632.26 or 0.05481602 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00034621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Privatix Profile

Privatix is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Privatix Token Trading

Privatix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

