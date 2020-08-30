Profile Utility Token Market Cap Hits $85,946.12 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $85,946.12 and $80.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Coinrail, Allcoin and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00062856 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,826.54 or 1.01627822 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003171 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000855 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00160946 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001220 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, LBank, Coinnest, Allcoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

